Police give road condition warning to North-east motorists

Police Scotland have warned motorists of icy road conditions across the North-east.

A number of roads have been covered with snow and ice as the winter weather continued throughout the night.

Drivers were urged to only travel is absolutely necessary.

Here is a round up of all the warnings from Police Scotland.

B979 NETHERLEY TO STONEHAVEN ROAD

Police Scotland would like to advise road users using the B979 Netherley to Stonehaven Road of poor road conditions due to snow and ice. The road is currently passable with extreme care.

B9001 ROTHIENORMAN TO INVERURIE

Police Scotland would like to advise road users using the B9001 Rothienorman to Inverurie road of poor road conditions due to snow and ice. The road is currently passable with extreme care.

A947 BANFF TO ABERDEEN

Police Scotland would like to advise road users using the A947 Banff to Aberdeen road of poor road conditions due to snow and ice. The road is currently passable with extreme care.

After an earlier closure the A920 Ellon to Pitmedden road had been reopened.

The A93 snowgate from Tomintoul and Cockbridge have also opened again.