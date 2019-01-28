Aberdeen’s police dogs still have new tricks after 60 years

The dog policing unit in Aberdeen is celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

Founding officers of the canine section visited Police Scotland to see the current crop of animals.

PC Sandy Reid and Police Dog (PD) Rennie were the first to join the unit in Aberdeen having been deployed in 1959.

In celebration of the six decades Rennie’s collar and name tag were gifted to the current members of the division.

Mr Reid was given the chance to meet with new recruits PC Laura Fairbairn and PD Ava.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “PC Sandy Reid and his dog PD Rennie were the founding members of the police dog unit in Aberdeen, and were first deployed in 1959.

“Mr Reid visited current members of the dog unit to gift them Rennie’s collar and name tag as part of this significant milestone.

“The dog tag is engraved stating that Rennie was owned by the Chief Constable of Aberdeen City Police and has been framed as a lasting momento.”