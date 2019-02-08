Police dog tracks man, 27, after alleged drink-drive crash

A 27-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after a car crashed into a building in the north-east.

In a post on Facebook, Police Scotland said police dog Ava and her handler tracked the driver in the Thainstone area.

Officers were notified of the incident in the Oakfield area of Inverurie at around 6am yesterday after a BMW crashed into a residential property.

Thanks to PD Ava, a 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to alleged drink driving and a number of other road… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 8 February 2019

It’s alleged the driver did not report the crash and left the scene.

After failing a breath test he was charged with drink driving and failing to stop and report an accident.

He is expected to appear at court at a later date.

