Police dog tackles screwdriver-wielding man running at armed cops

A man who ran towards a gun-wielding cop while brandishing a screwdriver was brought to the ground by a police dog.

The police dog’s actions brought a tense stand-off, involving John Easson, to an end after nearly two hours.

The 31-year-old had earlier armed himself with a knife and refused to come out of his mum’s flat on Aberdeen’s Ferrier Crescent.

During the July 11 incident – which came just four days after he’d been released from a spell in prison – Easson used the knife to self-harm, threw a vodka bottle at a police officer and tossed a hair spray flamethrower out of a window.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court things kicked off at around 8am when Easson’s mother was woken by him entering her bedroom “screaming” and bare-chested.

Mr Young said the accused had lacerations to his chest and proceeded to smash a mirror while shouting and swearing.

Easson’s partner, stepson, and stepson’s friend were also within the property.

Easson then grabbed a “large kitchen knife” and began to cut himself, and his mother contacted the police.

Three officers attended and entered the flat, but Easson refused to drop the blade – instead, he threatened to “fight and stab” them if they approached.

Accused was ‘apprehended by the police dog’

The officers decided to “tactically withdraw” from the flat and took up positions to the front and rear of the property.

Easson appeared at one of the windows on numerous occasions, at one point warning officers they “would have to baton him”.

His stepson and friend tried without success to persuade Easson to put the knife down.

Appearing at the window again, Easson threatened police, stating he would “take you all on” and “demanding the presence of armed police”.

At one point he threw a vodka bottle at an officer, but it missed and landed on the ground.

He also used a can of hairspray, lighting the contents to create a makeshift flamethrower before throwing it out of the window.

Due to his conduct, a firearms incident was declared and armed police attended while the surrounding area was taped off.

At 9.28am he appeared again and “hit the window with the knife” causing it to fall from his grasp.

It dropped into the garden and was recovered by police.

Mr Young said: “A short time later, the accused climbed out of the front window, landing in the front communal garden.

Easson stormed out of the video link to court

“He ran towards the rear of the locus pursued by a police dog handler and his dog.”

Easson then turned and ran at the officer while holding a screwdriver.

He was repeatedly ordered to stop and drop the screwdriver but refused.

Mr Young said: “He ran towards the firearms officers with the screwdriver.

“He was apprehended by the police dog, he lay on the ground and the screwdriver was taken from his hand.”

On being arrested, Easson replied: “I’m sorry.”

Easson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to behind in a threatening or abusive manner, possession of a knife, and assault.

Defence agent Chris Maitland described it as a “sad and distressing situation”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence and ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared.

On hearing that, Easson, who appeared via a video link, angrily retorted: “I pled guilty to get sentenced, not for reports. I’m not taking a psychiatric report.”

He then stood up and stormed away from the camera.

