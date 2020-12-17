Police dog snared drug dealers at Aberdeen ferry terminal

Two men caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in their car at an Aberdeen ferry terminal have avoided jail.

Charles Townsley, 28, and Robert McLean, 31, were parked outside the Northlink building at the city’s Jamieson Quay on December 19 last year when officers, aided by a sniffer dog, caught them with cocaine, cannabis resin and cannabis.

The pair from Kilmarnock were with a third man and claimed to be travelling to Shetland to visit a relative but could not give any details of their destination when asked by police.

Townsley and McLean appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and each pled guilty to three charges of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and during a subsequent search the police dog picked up something from McLean.

He said: “The accused said they had travelled up from Kilmarnock and intended to travel to Shetland to visit a family member. The car was in a poor state of condition.

“The accused could not say where or who they were staying with. There was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the area. The third male had the appearance of a habitual drug user.

“Nothing was found on Townsley. The sniffer dog gave a positive indication of McLean. At this point, McLean said he had hash in his underwear. He took a bar of brown resinous substance from his underwear, two rolled-up cigarettes from his pockets and a wrap of brown substance from his sock.

“During the search of McLean, the police recovered a mobile phone and £435 in cash.

“During a search of the car, ten bags of a herbal substance were recovered disguised as a wrapped present. A knife was found in the glovebox and a tub of white powder was found under the gear stick.”

The cannabis resin from McLean’s underwear had a value of £75. There was also 268 grams of cannabis with a total value of £2,600 – £3,900 if sold in gram deals.

“The tub of white powder contained cocaine worth around £85. The cannabis resin and cannabis belong to McLean and the cocaine and knife belonged to Townsley.”

Mr Neilson said there were also messages on two mobile phones which were consistent with Townsley being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August and December 2019 and McLean being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin between November and December 2019.

Defence agent Stuart Murray, who was acting on behalf of McLean, said: “It is clear from Mr McLean’s position is that this was a misguided attempted to pay off a debt he owed to a dealer.

“He has a serious cannabis habit and this was not a pre-planned attempt to move the drugs.

“Mr McLean is painfully aware of the potential outcome of this hearing and he has appeared in court with a bag.

Defence agent Neil McPherson, who was acting for Townsley, said: “He began using cocaine and he got involved in this enterprise.

“There is no doubt of his guilt in his mind.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “Anyone involved in this vile trade can expect to be dealt with harshly by the courts.”

McLean, of Boyd Street, Kilmarnock, was placed on an 18-month supervision order, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and placed on a curfew for six months.

Townsley, of Crofthead Avenue, Kilmarnock, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, an 18-month supervision order and a four-month curfew.