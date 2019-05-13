Police dog on show at north-east station’s open day

A north-east police office is set to host an open day later this month. Officers from Ellon Community Policing Team are hosting the event at Ellon Police Office on Bridge Street on May 25 from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet local officers, hear about the work of the road policing unit and the dive and marine unit, and meet police dogs.

They can tour the station, see inside the prison cells and have their fingerprints and photographs taken as a memento.

Organiser Sergeant Scott McKay said: “I am pleased to be able to open our doors and invite members of the public to visit our station and to answer any questions they may have about policing within their local area.

“Officers and special constables will also be on hand to provide advice on crime reduction and special constable recruitment.

“We have organised for a number of specialist resources to attend, including the police dogs, and will have Police Scotland youth volunteers carrying out fun activities in and around the station.

“These events are a great opportunity for the public to engage with police.”

The open day will coincide with a similar event at Ellon Fire Station, on Union Street.