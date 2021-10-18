Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Police divers resume search to find missing Fraserburgh fisherman Joe Masson

By David Mackay
18/10/2021, 4:21 pm Updated: 18/10/2021, 4:26 pm
Police divers at Cairnbulg Harbour. Photo: Duncan Brown

Police divers have resumed the search for missing Fraserburgh fisherman Joe Masson.

The 73-year-old has not been seen since he was spotted at about 1.30pm on Saturday in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour, east of the Aberdeenshire town.

When he did not return home later that evening, his family reported him missing.

Next stage of search to find Joe Masson

A major search was launched on Sunday to try and locate Mr Masson.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams carried out air, sea and land operations in the hunt while supported by police.

The port was blocked off by officers during the search on Sunday. The operation discovered Mr Masson’s blue craft, the Goodway FR23, upturned.

Today police divers have been seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour in an attempt to find the popular pensioner.

Police have confirmed the search would resume today at low tide.

Police divers at Cairnbulg Harbour. Photo: Duncan Brown

However, coastguard and lifeboat crews have been stood down from the search.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Cairnbulg Harbour between 10am and 6pm on Saturday to contact them by calling 101.

‘Well-known’ fisherman

Councillor Brian Topping said Mr Masson is a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The fact he’s still missing, I think as every hour goes past is more worrying.

“A big thanks to all the folk who have gone out to look for him.”