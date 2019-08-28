Police divers at north-east harbour in search for missing man Aivars Kajaks

Police divers will be carrying out searches in a north-east harbour today as part of an investigation to find a missing man.

Aivars Kajaks was reported missing by his family more than three weeks ago.

The 44-year-old was last seen in the Broad Place area of the town and extensive checks of CCTV, house-to-house inquiries and searches have been carried out in a bid to find him.

Officers have focused on areas around Peterhead town centre, nearby coastline and today divers will search the town’s harbour.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “From our inquiries so far and from speaking to members of Aivars family and friends, we have been attempting to build a picture of Aivars life in the weeks leading up to, and at the time of his disappearance.

“We still need to keep an open mind in relation to what has happened to him and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible – it is not too late.”

Aivars is around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

He is known to work odd jobs and stay with friends on a short-term basis.

Posters in his native Latvian as well as Russian have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4151 of August 10.