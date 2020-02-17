Police ‘disheartened’ after third speed sign vandalised in north-east

Police say they feel “disheartened” after a third speed sign was damaged in part of the north-east.

Officers said a sign on Old Road, Balmedie was damaged at some point last Thursday or Friday and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

PC Jayne Forman form the Formartine Community Policing team said: “This is the third speed sign located within Balmedie that has been damaged in similar circumstances within the last year.

“The speed signs have been deployed in this area in a bid to raise driver awareness following complaints from local residents of speeding vehicles entering the town from the AWPR.

“It is disheartening to think that local residents may themselves be responsible for these incidents.

“I would encourage locals to be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to Police via 101.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information regarding who was responsible to call Police on 101, quoting reference number CF0040860220.”