Police descend on north-east hotel during incident

by Kaitlin Easton
20/09/2020, 9:11 pm Updated: 20/09/2020, 9:11 pm
Numerous police vehicles surrounded a Moray hotel in what is believed to be a drug-related incident.

Around nine police cars could be seen around the Highlander Hotel in Buckie at around 6pm.

It is understood that a number of officers were in attendance at the venue to deal with the incident and stayed there for several hours.

Police were contacted but would not comment on the matter.