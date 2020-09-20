Police descend on north-east hotel during incident

Numerous police vehicles surrounded a Moray hotel in what is believed to be a drug-related incident.
Around nine police cars could be seen around the Highlander Hotel in Buckie at around 6pm.
It is understood that a number of officers were in attendance at the venue to deal with the incident and stayed there for several hours.
Police were contacted but would not comment on the matter.
