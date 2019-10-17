Police deal with escaped sheep on north-east road

A flock of sheep caused disruption to motorists travelling in the north-east after escaping from their field.

The animals had made their way onto the B9170 near Meldrum House Hotel.

That forced drivers to take evasive action – although it is not known whether anyone had to make a ewe-turn.

Reports suggested the sheep had escaped yesterday evening.

Police were eventually alerted this morning, and officers have now returned the creatures to their field.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report at 7.50am of sheep on the B9170.

“They are now safely back in their field.”