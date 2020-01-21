Police deal with crash on Aberdeen road

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on a city road.

Emergency crews were called to the junction between Springhill Road and Kingsford Road just before 7pm.

The fire service also attended the incident.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries following the crash.

She said: “Around 6.50pm on Tuesday, January 21 police were informed of a two car road traffic collision on Springhill Road near to Kingsford Road.

“Nobody was injured and drivers have exchanged details.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called at 6.50pm and we happened to be passing by the incident and stopped to make the vehicles safe.

“We asked police to attend for traffic management and received the stop message at 7.01pm and handed it over to police.”