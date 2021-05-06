Police crackdown on unroadworthy farming vehicles as 17 drivers are charged

Police in the north-east are cracking down on unroadworthy farming vehicles.

Over the past three days, officers from the road policing unit have stopped 63 agricultural vehicles like tractors.

They have checked them over to make sure they are safe enough to drive on the roads.

Out of these stops, they have charged 17 drivers in relation to road offences.

Two of them have been reported for using their mobile phones while at the wheel, while another was charged for having no insurance.