Police crackdown nets 160 dangerous drivers in Aberdeen

More than 160 drivers were spoken to as part of a police operation in Aberdeen.

Hazlehead and West End CPT carried out an operation last week, which has been praised by councillors, aimed at improving driver behaviour in areas flagged up by community councils.

They also visited schools in the west of Aberdeen, talking to pupils about new equipment and educating motorists on surrounding streets.

Now the results of the operation have been released, with officers spending a total of 29 hours working on the initiative.

A total of 163 drivers were spoken to about the manner of their driving and three were given vehicle rectification tickets.

The highest speed recorded was 48mph in a 30mph zone, while one car was also seized after it was found to have no insurance.

Sergeant Simon Lewis-Dalby said: “The operation came about as result of the strong working relationship we have with elected representatives and community councils and we had an overwhelmingly postivie response from them.

“We spent three mornings working with primary schools, advising on road safety, engaging with the pupils and letting them operate the equipment and speak with drivers.

“Again the enthusiasm was extremely positive.

“Members of the public, as well as representatives from the respective community councils, were also given an opportunity to learn about the equipment.”

He added: “Road safety will remain a priority and we will continue to proactively target those who choose to flout the law endagering not just themselves but other road users.

“Anyone with concerns about the manner of someone’s driving can call 101.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said the issue of road safety is a recurring one in the area and called for similar initiatives to take place.

He said: “It’s very reassuring the police have caried out this important operation. Road safety in this area is an ongoing concern.

“All the efforts of the police to try to make the area safer for everyone are very welcome.

“It would be very welcome for the police to carry out their campaign on an ongoing basis as the area does remain vulnerable.”

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council secretary Peter Roberts said: “The community council values the close interaction we have with Police Scotland, which listens carefully to the issues communities raise.”