Police crack down on road offences in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have been cracking down on motorists flouting the law this week.

Speed checks have been carried out in the west end, and yesterday police also stopped a motorist driving without insurance – just a week after getting their licence back for the same offence.

Officers pulled over the blue Ford Focus on Great Northern Road at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The car was seized, and if the owner wants it back they have 14 days to get insurance organised and present the documents to the police.

The driver of this car has only had his license back a week after being disqualified for no insurance. Guess why he was stopped today? #NoInsurance #ByeCar #keepingPeopleSafe #AberdeenRP #Aberdeen pic.twitter.com/OApiLmJ87r — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 20, 2020

Constable Conor McLeod said: “It is important that car owners regularly check insurance emails and bank statements to ensure their policy is up-to-date and correct, as it is easy to get caught out.

“People can also access the website askMID.com to conduct a check on their own vehicle.”

Today, officers based in the Hazlehead area carried out speed checks on Springfield Road following concerns by local residents.

A number of motorists were stopped with one issued with a fine for speeding.

Two others were handed warnings relating to minor road traffic offences.

Constable David Bell said: “Road Safety continues to be a priority for us.

“We continue to respond to local concerns and will deal robustly with those who commit road traffic offences and put other road users at risk.”