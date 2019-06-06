Police crack down on driving offences in north-east

Twelve motorists have been charged during a police operation to tackle inappropriate driving.

Officers pulled over more than 50 vehicles on Tuesday on the A947 road between Aberdeen and Banff.

Thirty-three people were given warnings in relation to speeding and other road traffic offences. Police said one person was charged with a speeding offence, six with lighting offences and five for not having a valid MOT.

Two prohibition notices were also issued to drivers where their vehicles were found to have dangerous defects that needed immediate repairs.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Police Scotland is committed to road safety and we regularly carry out patrols on routes throughout the north-east.

“The A947 is a well used road and we know there is wide concern about driver behaviour on that route.

“By conducting this operation we aimed to educate and remind drivers of their responsibilities to properly maintain their vehicles and also to adhere to the speed limit.

“We will continue to give attention to the A947 as well as other roads in the north-east.”