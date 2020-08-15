Police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen community

Police are continuing to crack down on anti-social behaviour in a city community.

Officers have been called out to a number of incidents in the lower Deeside area of Aberdeen, according to a report to Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.

The site of the former Waldorf School has been targeted by youths throwing stones and climbing on the building, while those partying in breach of Covid-19 restrictions have been dispersed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to probe incidents such as windows being damaged by stones being thrown and tyres being punctured.

The report to the community council reads: “Over the past month we have had a few calls relating to anti-social behaviour of youths throwing stones at and climbing on the roof at the closed Waldorf School Site. Police continue to provide passing attention and respond to calls, liaising with security and owners.

“Officers responded to reports of a party in the Earlspark area breaching Covid-19 regulations at the start of the month. The party was broken up and suitable advice passed to all persons present.

“Officers are making enquiries into a damaged window whereby stones thrown at the residential property on Hillview Drive, Cults. In a separate incident officers are making enquiries regards the front tyres of a parked vehicle being punctured on Kirkbrae Cults. Both appear isolated and unconnected with no further reports.”