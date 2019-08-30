Police cordon off road after man found dead in north-east town

Investigations were continuing today after a man was found dead in a north-east town.

Police were called out to Ythan Terrace in Ellon following the discovery yesterday morning.

It is understood the man, who was in his 20s, was discovered between two sheds.

Part of the road was cordoned off as officers carried out investigations at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service was also in attendance along with paramedics.

A police officer stood guard next to the cordon beside sheds and another stood next to tape near the Ythan River.

Councillor for the Ellon and District ward Richard Thomson said: “This was obviously a shocking and very sad discovery and I’m sure that everyone’s thoughts right now will be with the individual concerned as well as their friends and family.

“If anyone has any information which might help to piece together what has happened, I would encourage them to share it with the police.”

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who also represents Ellon and District, said: “I’m so very sorry to hear about the incident and thank those who initially found the deceased person. I would also like to thank the emergency services involved.”

Councillor Isobel Davidson said: “An unexpected death is always tragic and my sympathy is with the friends and family.

“The police are investigating the circumstances and those who found the body have been offered support.”

Police thanked residents for their patience while they dealt with the incident. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon following a sudden death.

“A call was received at around 8.15am. Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence in the area while these are carried out.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.26am to attend an incident in Ellon. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

And the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they assisted police with the incident in the Ellon area.