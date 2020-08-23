Show Links
Police cordon off Aberdeen street after incident

by Annette Cameron
23/08/2020, 1:31 pm Updated: 23/08/2020, 2:33 pm

Police sealed off an Aberdeen street today following an incident.

Jasmine Terrace, near King Street, has been cordoned off by officers.

Police could be seen standing guard on the street and an area near a flat has also been taped off.

Police have been contacted for comment.

© Courtesy Chris Howie
Emergency services on Jasmine Terrace today

More follows