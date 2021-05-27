Police cordon off Aberdeen street after crash between motorbike and car

Emergency services have been called to a street in central Aberdeen after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police cordoned off the scene, on the corner of Union Grove and Granton Place, soon after being alerted to the incident at around 3.55pm.

At least four police vehicles could be seen outside the Aberdeen Christian Fellowship building, near where a black Mercedes Benz was stopped in the middle of the street and a dirt bike lay on the pavement.

There are no details of any injuries at this stage, though an ambulance was seen leaving the scene at around 5pm.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “At around 3.55pm, police were called to a road crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Union Grove in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we have more information.