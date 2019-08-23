Police continue to appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in north-east town

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident in a north-east town.

The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries following the collision with a silver Renault Clio in Brechin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened on City Road, near its junction with Damacre Road at around 2.25am.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, were he is still being treated.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron said: “We are following positive lines of inquiries but are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident’.

“Officers have reviewed CCTV and are still carrying out door to door inquiries in the area, but would ask anyone who saw the collision to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/21670/19.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.