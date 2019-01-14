Police continue search for missing man Alastair Done last seen at north-east beach

Police are continuing to search a missing man who was last seen at a north-east beach.

Saturday marked one week since 25-year-old Alastair Done, from Cheshire, was seen in the car park area of Balmedie beach by a dog walker who later raised his concerns to police.

Extensive inquiries were subsequently carried out to identify who the man was, with Alastair identified as having travelled from Crewe Train Station on Friday, January 4 to Aberdeen Railway Station.

That afternoon he headed in the direction of Balmedie and stayed in the White Horse Inn overnight.

He was captured on CCTV at the Premier Stores at Balmedie at around 11am on Saturday January 5 buying food and drink, and various sightings have been provided from members of the public of having seen him in the beach area that afternoon.

There has been no confirmed sightings of Alastair since then, however, clothes and personal items that match those he was wearing have been recovered on the beach around one mile north of the car park. We have yet to locate a black rucksack and blue camping mat we believe he had in his possession.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Inquiries and searches have been ongoing throughout the weekend to trace Alastair including an appeal to trace a person flying a drone at the beach on the Saturday afternoon he was last seen. I can confirm that this person has now come forward and would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.

“In addition we have yet to find a black rucksack and blue camping mat we think Alastair had prior to his disappearance. If you come across these items please get in touch.”

He added: “I would once again like to thank all those who have been in touch with information which has helped us build a better picture of Alastair’s movements since arriving in Aberdeen. We are still trying to establish exactly why he would come here though so I would urge anyone who knows him from his hometown and has information to get in touch.

“I still don’t believe Alastair has a mobile phone with him however if he sees or hears this appeal I would ask him to get in touch with us immediately.”

Alastair is described as being around 5ft11, has a ‘buzz’ haircut and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots and was carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached. He also had a green shopping bag in his hand.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting ref. no. MP190100059.