Police continue search for missing Aberdeen teenager

Police are continuing efforts to trace a vulnerable missing man from Aberdeen.

David McLeod was last seen at around 1pm on Friday on the city’s Stafford Street.

Officers said they believe the 18-year-old maybe in the Tillydrone or Danestone areas of Aberdeen.

Specialist search teams have been seen working at Diamond Bridge as part of the “extensive” inquiries to find David.

He described as being white, around 6ft in height, has a pale complexion, with brown eyes, brown hair and a thin build.

Mr McLeod has a small scar on his cheek. He is normally clean shaven and when last seen, he was wearing a waterproof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom of the jacket, which merges to grey then black, back jeans and black trainers.

Inspector George Nixon from Police Scotland’s North East Division said they are “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare and we are anxious to trace him safe and well. His family is understandably very worried about him and I would urge anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2053 of the June 19.