Police continue search for car stolen in Aberdeen

Police are continuing to search for a car stolen from an Aberdeen street.

A red Mini Countryman – registration BH03 PEH – was taken from the Earlswells Road area of Cults in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Anyone who has seen this car is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Three other vehicles, taken from the Alford, Cults and Rosemount areas earlier this week, have since been recovered.

Officers are again reminding residents to lock their doors.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “To reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen always make sure you lock it when leaving it unattended, don’t keep the ignition keys near to the front door and make sure you keep all of the doors of your property locked, especially at night.

“Also if you hear or see any suspicious activity in your community, especially during the night, please call 101 and officers will be dispatched to the area.”