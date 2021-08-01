Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police continue search for Aberdeenshire man Mark Russell who has been missing for a week

By Daniel Boal
01/08/2021, 7:35 pm Updated: 01/08/2021, 8:00 pm
Mark Russell has been missing since Sunday, July 25.
Police are appealing for information to help trace an Aberdeenshire man who has not been seen in a week.

Officers continue to search for Mark Russell, who was last seen in Crimond on Sunday, July 25.

The 45-year-old has been described as 5ft 11ins, medium build and with short brown hair and facial hair.

Mr Russell is believed to possibly be in the areas of Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Crimond, to which he has previous connections and visits frequently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1960 of July 28.