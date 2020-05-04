Police continue inquiries into Aberdeen bike thefts

Police are continuing to investigate after a spate of bicycle thefts in an Aberdeen community last month.

Between April 6 and 8, several garages in the west end of the city were broken into and bikes were taken.

Another garage was damaged as thieves attempted to steal items from it.

And a vehicle was also stolen, and later recovered, after the key was taken from a house which was unsecured.

The incidents were noted in Police Scotland’s report to the Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

The report also gives advice to residents.

It reads: “We would encourage everyone to ensure cycles are locked to something in a garage or shed.

“If using a combination lock please use a code that cannot be easily guessed.

“We would urge all home owners to ensure they keep their doors locked at all times.”