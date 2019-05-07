Police continue appeal to trace missing north-east man

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing north-east man.

Wayne Strachan has been reported missing from the Peterhead area.

The 29-year-old was last seen on April 16.

Wayne is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sergeant Bedford, of the Peterhead Community Policing Team, said: “If anyone has seen Wayne in the last few weeks or heard from him then we would be grateful if they could get in touch with details.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2396 of 3 May.”

