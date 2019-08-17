Police continue appeal to find missing man in north-east

An appeal to help find a missing man last seen in a north-east town is continuing today.

Aivars Kajaks was last seen in the Broad Street area of Peterhead around two weeks ago.

The 44-year-old is known to work odd jobs in the area, and stay with friends on a short-term basis.

Aivars is around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries today to trace Aivars Kajaks from Peterhead who has been reported missing by his family.

“He is known to regularly frequent the town centre area and we would urge anyone who either knows or recognises Aivars to contact police as soon as possible to help us establish where he might be.”

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of August 10.