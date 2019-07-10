Police confirm no ‘suspicious circumstances’ after sudden death of man in Aberdeen

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances relating to the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Officers were called out to Bon Accord Street at around 8.25am following the death of a man in his 60s.

The street was closed to pedestrians while police carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s next of kin at this sad time.

“I would once again like to thank local residents for their patience while our inquiries were carried out.”

