Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeenshire man

Police are appealing for information on a man missing from Stonehaven who was last seen near the Scottish borders.

Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries around 7.30am on Sunday October 3.

Police are now led to believe that the 38-year-old has travelled back towards Stonehaven.

However, he has not been seen since Sunday night and “there are growing concern for his welfare”, according to police.

Craig is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of average build with short dark hair and stubble on his face.

It is not known what he was wearing last but has use of the black Audi Q3 VRM with a registration plate reading SV69VOB.

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 3 October 2021

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the Stonehaven area.

“Anyone who may have seen Craig or his vehicle since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2928 of October 3.”