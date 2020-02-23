Police community surgeries to be held at Aberdeen shopping centre and library

A series of police community surgeries are to be held.

Union Square will be one of two central locations hosting the City Centre Problem Solving Team as part of a new drive to support the community.

The events will provide an opportunity for local residents, retailers and those in the city centre to discuss local issues.

The surgeries will take place from 6-8pm on March 4 at Central Library, and February 27 and March 12 in Union Square.

Sergeant Andy Sawers from the City Centre Problem Solving Team said: “The events have been planned in partnership with local councillors and community council members as a positive way to engage with the community.

“Often direct face-to-face communication offers a more personal approach and may assist us with our ongoing work in the city centre.”