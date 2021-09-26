Police close Wellington Road in Aberdeen due to ongoing incident

Police have closed Wellington Road in Aberdeen as they attend an ongoing incident.

The road was closed at around 4am on Sunday morning and remains closed while police attend the scene.

Police reported that the closure is between Abbotswell Road and Craigshaw Road.

They have advised that people avoid the area at this time.

Road Closure, Wellington Road, AberdeenPolice Scotland would like to advise motorists that Wellington Road, Aberdeen… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 25 September 2021

