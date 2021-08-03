Police close section of A90 in both directions ‘for some time’ due to incident

A section of the A90 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The closure was imposed on the road near the village of St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, between Cortes House and the Waterside Hotel, at around 4.50pm, according to Traffic Scotland.

A tweet from the traffic notification service advised people to seek alternative routes, adding: “The road will be closed for some time.”

UPDATE❗️⌚️21:00#A90 CLOSURE⛔️

The A90 remains CLOSED both ways at St Fergus (north of Peterhead) due to a police incident. Please #UseAltRoute meantime. The road will be closed for some time.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel Check our website for updates https://t.co/4POWRcrCQ4 pic.twitter.com/wdz52JeS6b — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 3, 2021

Recommended diversion routes can be found on the Traffic Scotland website here.