Police close section of A90 in both directions ‘for some time’ due to incident

By Craig Munro
03/08/2021, 10:30 pm
A red temporary "Road Closed" sign with police tape.; Shutterstock ID 1101681842; Purchase Order: -
A section of the A90 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The closure was imposed on the road near the village of St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, between Cortes House and the Waterside Hotel, at around 4.50pm, according to Traffic Scotland.

A tweet from the traffic notification service advised people to seek alternative routes, adding: “The road will be closed for some time.”

Recommended diversion routes can be found on the Traffic Scotland website here.