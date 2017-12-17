North-east road reopens to traffic after gritting takes place

A North-east road has reopened after after it was closed following concerns over icy conditions.

Scores of people called police this morning to raise concerns about the state of Balmoral Avenue in Ellon, claiming ice was making it difficult for drivers to avoid skidding and crashing.

Police went out to the road to see for themselves – and took the decision to shut the road until it is gritted or until the ice thaws.

Gritters have treated the road and it has now reopened to traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “General advice to road users in North-east area is to drive with caution on minor roads, as they may have not been treated and there is a risk of black ice.”