Police close Aberdeen street after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle crash on Caroline Place.

Police received reports of the crash at around 1.20pm on Monday afternoon, subsequently closing the road just before Hutcheon Street.

Traffic is being diverted down Rosemount Terrace.

Delays around the area are expected as reports say traffic is moving slowly along Skene Square.

