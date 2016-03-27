by Peter Davidson,

Man, 26, charged over alleged Aberdeen park sex attack

A man has been charged in connection an alleged sex attack at Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens today.

Union Terrace Gardens was closed off by officers from Police Scotland at 4.40am while they carried out investigations.

Two of the arches in the park were taped off.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that they were investigating a sexual assault today that occurred within Union Terrace Gardens during the early hours of Sunday 27th March.

“As a result a 26-year-old man has been charged and is being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The busy park was reopened to members of the public at 5.10pm.

Police presence after an incident at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. 27th March 2016. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

 

