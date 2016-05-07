Police to clampdown on dangerous drivers on A90

Police are to target dangerous drivers on the A90 next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, officers, along with the driver and vehicle standards agency, are to carry out high visibility patrols on the A90 as well as throughout the Stonehaven area.

The operation will target poor and inconsiderate driver behaviour.

Police are also targeting small commercial vehicles to detect defects that contribute to road safety issues for drivers.

PC Holliegh Scott from the Stonehaven community policing team said: “There are a significant amount of commercial vehicles of all sizes travelling around Stonehaven and making use of the A90 trunk road.

“Many of these vehicles routinely visit building sites and sustain damage to tyres, lights and windows that are sometimes overlooked by those using them.

“This Operation, running alongside Operation Cedar is aimed at targeting these smaller commercial vehicles to ensure that any defects that do exist, or maybe have gone unchecked, are remedied.

“It is a balance between education and enforcement that will ensure drivers and those operating such vehicles maintain them to a good standard.”

Anyone with any questions or queries regarding this operation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.