Police Christmas plans in place after new figures show increase in violent crime in part of north-east

A police chief has said plans are in place to fight crime over Christmas after new figures showed a rise in incidents in part of the north-east.

Latest statistics show there were 48 incidents of violent crime in Banff and Buchan in the six months up until the end of September compared with 35 in the same period in 2018 – a 37.1% rise.

Over the same period, the number of incidents of violent crime in Fraserburgh rose from 24 to 28 – a 16.7% rise.

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton said: “We are aware we have work to do.

“As the festive season approaches in earnest we have plans in place to address the challenges, be they thefts from retail premises during the day or increased footfall in our town and villages with the associated issues this may bring to the night time economy.”

Ch Insp Sturton welcomed Banff and Buchan figures that showed a 62.5% drop in robberies, a 26.1% drop in motor vehicle crime and a 16.7% drop in serious assaults.

He also welcomed Fraserburgh figures that showed a 62.5% drop in robberies, a 56.8% drop in indecency crimes and a 55.2% drop in shoplifting.

“The figures presented for the first two quarters in Banff and Buchan are very encouraging with welcome reductions in serious and common assaults and a significant drop in reported robbery,” said Ch Insp Sturton.

He added: “These figures are testimony to the prevention-focussed, collaborative approach embedded in our teams across Banff and Buchan where we work closely with partners and the local community to realise positive outcomes.

“We are never complacent, however, and are aware that we have work to do.

“Our teams are committed to providing an excellent service to our communities and ensuring that we work together to ensure that Banff and Buchan remains among the safest places to live work and visit in the country. The picture in terms of acquisitive crime is generally positive, albeit we have some work to do in relation to break-ins to premises and have a range of measures in place to address the issue.”