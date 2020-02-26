Police chief hails fall in deaths on north-east roads

A police chief has welcomed new figures that show fewer people are being killed or injured on north-east roads.

According to a new Police Scotland report, 458 people were injured or killed as a result of road traffic collisions in the region between the start of April 2018 and the end of 2018.

That fell to 235 in the same period in 2019 – a 48% drop.

The number of people killed due to crashes fell from 16 to 13 (19%) while the number of people seriously injured fell by 36% from 162 to 103.

The number of people “slightly” injured fell from 280 to 119 (57%).

In the same period, the number of speeding drivers caught fell from 3,518 to 3,404 (3.2%), while the number of people reported to the police for not wearing a seatbelt fell from 266 to 157 (41%) and the number of people reported for driving without a licence fell from 454 to 409 (10%).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said his colleagues were working hard to make roads safer – but they would not be resting on their laurels after the publication of these positive statistics.

He said: “We have worked hard over the years with road safety partners to highlight and educate about the dangers of speeding or driving while distracted, for example, and it is positive to see the majority of motorists take this on board and drive safely.

“Advances in technology have also helped to improve road safety and make drivers aware of dangers on the road.

“Additionally, enforcement of legislation also helps to address serious offending and take dangerous drivers off the road.

“While these results are positive we are not complacent and we will continue to educate drivers about being safe on the road network,” added Insp Morrison.

The police have launched many campaigns over the years to help encourage motorists to drive safely on the roads.

Parents of young drivers have also been involved in popular Safe Drive Stay Alive events which teach pupils from local schools the importance of road safety.