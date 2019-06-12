Police checking doors to encourage Aberdeen residents to lock-up

Police have been checking house and car doors in Aberdeen to encourage residents to lock up their property to deter thieves.

Plain-clothes officers have been out on the streets in the west end of Aberdeen following a spate of thefts in the area.

Three vehicles were taken from outside the same house on Salisbury Terrace last month and a car was also stolen from the Hardgate.

During the first phase of the police operation, officers found four vehicles unlocked within 150 metres of each other.

One had a laptop inside while another had a large amount of tools and gardening equipment.

Patrols will continue in the coming weeks and senior officers hope members of the public will challenge their plain-clothes colleagues as they check the doors of cars, garages and houses.

Sergeant Simon Lewis-Dalby urged residents to make sure their property is locked – particularly at night.

He said: “While we would always rather wake a householder at 11pm to advise them their property is not secure rather than at 5am to tell them it is missing, the fact is we would rather not need to knock at their door at all.

“I would like to thank all the residents we have spoken to so far for your understanding and co-operation.

“The sad reality is that thieves don’t care who they target – they will simply try doors in the hope of finding one unlocked and getting away with your valuables quickly and with ease.

“Our activity will continue. However, the best prevention of all is making these areas hostile places for criminals to operate.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a very welcome initiative from the police. It’s reassuring that our local policing team has taken the initiative and is going a step further in raising awareness and monitoring the security of the area.”

“Hopefully this action will help the very significant efforts which are being made to protect homes and properties in the area.”

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Iain Yuill added: “It is obviously very worrying, this recent spate of thefts locally.”