Police check 500 doors and cars in Aberdeen community in bid to cut sneak-in thefts

Police checked more than 500 doors and vehicles as part of an “unlocked doors” operation in the west end.

As reported in the Evening Express, officers patrolled the streets on two nights last week in a bid to prevent crimes such as “sneak-in” thefts.

Around one in five homes were found to have unlocked house or car doors and officers spoke to more than 100 residents.

Sergeant Julie Smith, who led the initiative, said: “We are heartened by the significant decrease in insecure properties in the area.

“It is clear from chatting with residents on the doorstep that the message of ensuring your vehicle is locked and keeping your house doors locked when you are at home is one people are taking on board.

“As a result of the initiative, we have ensured over 100 residents are unlikely to become a victim of acquisitive crime.”