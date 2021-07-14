Woman charged in connection with dog attack which left Irish setter with ‘serious’ injuries

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a dog attack that left an Aberdeen pooch “seriously injured” and its owner in “great distress”.

Happening at around 5.30pm on July 6, a Staffordshire bull terrier reportedly pounced on another dog while on the Great Southern Road football pitches.

After sustaining serious neck injuries the Irish setter had to undergo treatment and is continuing to recover.

The 25-year-old woman is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Mike Tindal said: “I’d like to thank the public for their response to our original appeal for information, which has been invaluable as we carried out our enquiries.”