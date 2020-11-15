Police charge three 12-year-olds with vandalism after roof in north-east town damaged

Police have urged parents and guardians to talk to their children about social awareness after a group of 12-year-olds were charged with vandalism in an Aberdeenshire town.

An estimated three-figure sum of damage was caused to the roof of an Alford building during the vandalism attack on November 8.

The three children have been reported to the Children’s Reporter.

The Alford Community Policing Team’s Constable Wayne Young said: “Vandalism will not be tolerated, and I urge young people to consider the potential consequences of their behaviour and actions including their safety.

“I also encourage parents and guardians to engage with the children and young people in their households in order to have an understanding and awareness of their social circumstances.”