Police charge son over Aberdeen mum’s death

The son of a woman who died in her Aberdeen home was today charged in connection with her death.

Detectives launched an investigation after Carol Milne, 59, died in her home on Clifton Road, Woodside, in the early hours of yesterday.

Mrs Milne’s 24-year-old son was arrested yesterday and has now been charged in connection with her death.

Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday. It came as Mrs Milne’s loved ones made a statement through police.

It read: “Carol was well-known and loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.”

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at the news of Mrs Milne’s death.

Bill Davidson, 86, said: “I spoke to the lady quite a few times as a few times as a neighbour although I didn’t know her too well. She would usually say ‘hello’ if we passed each other in the street. It’s a big shock.

“You don’t expect that sort of thing to happen round here.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I hadn’t seen her for a while but I had seen her son a couple of days ago.

“It’s really scary this has happened.

“It’s normally a nice quiet area and I’ve never heard of anything like this happening here before.”

Another woman said: “It’s shocking and really sad.

“I didn’t know her too well but she would always say ‘hello’ and I used to see her hanging out her washing. It’s absolutely awful this has happened.”

Another added: “I used to see her when I was taking my kids to school.

“I would speak to her in passing and she always seemed very nice but she kept herself to herself.”

Woodside councillor Freddie John said: “It’s really shocking something like this has happened.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Emergency services had been called to an address on Clifton Road at just before 4.30am yesterday and police cordoned off part of the street.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who has been leading inquiries, said: “I would once again like to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area today.

“Thank you also to those who have assisted with our inquiries so far.

“I continue to urge anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to the police to contact 101 quoting reference number 0473 of July 11.”