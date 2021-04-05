Police charge boy, 17, in connection with Marischal Court death

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a death at a high-rise in Aberdeen.

The boy is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow alongside the 18-year-old man who was charged on Saturday in connection with the same incident.

The incident relates to the death of 20-year-old Scott Hector last Friday in a property at Marischal Court in the centre of the city.

Police were called to the property at around 7am on the morning of the death, and remained in attendance there for most of the day.