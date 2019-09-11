Police charge 89 people in Aberdeen motorbike crackdown

A total of 89 people were charged and 54 vehicles seized in a crackdown on antisocial behaviour involving motorbikes in Aberdeen.

A team of officers dedicated to tackling the crime carried out regular patrols over the summer under the Operation Armour initiative.

It was introduced several years ago to tackle the theft of motorbikes as well as people riding the vehicles illegally or in a dangerous way.

During the course of the operation, 89 people were charged with various offences and 19 cars and 35 motorbikes were seized by police officers.

Over £17,500 worth of illegal drugs were also recovered.

This compares to the 70 vehicles seized and 60 people charged last year.

Officers were working alongside colleagues from the roads policing unit, city wardens, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Aberdeen Community Safety Hub.

Inspector Mark Stephen, of the Mastrick community policing team, said: “This is the 11th year that the operation has taken place and we looked to address concerns raised by local communities across the city about the antisocial use of motorbikes and the negative behaviour associated with it.

“During the operation last year we experienced a 65% reduction in calls made to police in relation to these type of incidents.

“This year we have seen a further reduction of 22% on last year.

“We had a dedicated team of officers, supported by partner agencies, who were looking to prevent incidents through regular patrols and thoroughly investigating related crime.”

Operation Armour, which was formerly known as Operation Trinity, was run in Aberdeen from May 8 to August 31 this year.

Insp Stephen said: “This type of crime is not always conducted in isolation.

“Often there are other offences detected during investigations, and so, in addition to the vehicles seized, over £17,500 worth of illegal drugs was recovered.

“During the operation, the services of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) were utilised by carrying out leaflet drops in hot spot areas.

“City wardens also undertook patrols in relevant areas as part of our preventative strategy.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their response to our appeals for information which have resulted in officers being able to take such positive action.

“Although the operation has officially finished, local community officers will still investigate any reported incidents of antisocial motorbike use and I would urge the public to call Police Scotland on 101.”