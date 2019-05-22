Police charge 12-year-old after spate of vandalisms in north-east village

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with vandalisms in a north-east community.

Mintlaw Library, along with Mintlaw Academy and Pitfour Primary School were the target of attacks between April and May.

The boy will now be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Cheryl Anderson said: “Vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated. Any reports to us will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

“The damage is not only costly to repair but causes inconvenience to the community who use these buildings.

“We are grateful to members of the public who have assisted us while inquiries were carried out.”