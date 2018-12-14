Police carry out spot checks on north-east taxis and school buses

School buses and taxis in the north-east have been checked for winter road worthiness as part of a police operation.

Officers carried out stop checks of buses carrying pupils to and from Mintlaw, Fraserburgh and Banff Academies earlier this week.

Each vehicle was examined to make sure they were both road worthy and safe to carry passengers.

And last weekend road safety officers in Inverurie, Ellon and Huntly carried out checks of taxis to ensure they are properly maintained.

A handful of minor issues were found – and guidance issued – but police have said the majority of the 19 vehicles checked were roadworthy.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “At this time of year we are conscious of telling drivers to ensure their personal vehicles are ready for winter.

“As well as stopping members of the public to check their vehicles are roadworthy we also have a responsibility to ensure commercial carriers such as taxis and school buses are also safe.

“During this week’s operation focusing on school transport we stopped 12 buses and were pleased that only one minor defect was found.

“Keeping people safe on the roads here in the north-east is a top priority for us and this includes school children and how they are taken to and from school.

“Road checks involving school buses is not something new and these road checks will continue in the coming months at other schools within the region.”

Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Drivers were more than happy to stop as they appreciate our duty to ensure vehicles are roadworthy.

“We ask people to find another way to travel if they are drinking at Christmas so it’s only right that we check the vehicles trusted with getting you home safely.”