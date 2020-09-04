Police carry out speed checks in three north-east locations

Police carried out speed checks in three north-east areas today.

Officers from the Peterhead Community Policing Team carried out high-visibility patrols at Hatton, Cruden Bay, and Meethill Road/Waterside Road in Peterhead.

They did this in response to complaints from local residents about speeding vehicles.

However, they detected no offences when they were there.

PC Hislop, Peterhead CPT, said: “In response to concerns raised locally, we have been out on patrol and carrying out speed checks in various areas.

“We are aiming to try and be out at least once every day next week.

“Although there were no offences detected on this occasion, we hope our presence has had a preventative impact on the speeds people may have been driving at.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to contact police on 101, via the Police Scotland website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”