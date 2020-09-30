Police carry out road safety operation in north-east village

Officers could be seen carrying out speech checks in a north-east village.

It comes after concerns were raised by residents in Stuartfield in Aberdeenshire when a swan was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Constable Hislop said: “A colleague and I carried out speed checks in the Stuartfield area following concerns from local residents.

“There had been specific complaints after a swan had recently been struck and killed in this area by a vehicle travelling at speed.

“We continue to acknowledge and respond to issues that matter to our communities.”

Police can be contacted by phone on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.